Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 11:01 Hits: 3

To mark his 30th anniversary, Brooks Williams revisits his back catalogue to re-record some of his favourite songs along with an impressive array of guests including John McCusker, Christine Collister, Aaron Catlow and Jim Henry.

The post Brooks Williams: Work My Claim appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/brooks-williams-work-my-claim/