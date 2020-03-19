The Blues Foundation Shifts to Virtual BMAs and HOF Inductions

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 14:48 Hits: 1

The Blues Foundation has been tracking the global situation and assessing how to move forward in light of the current coronavirus pandemic. In response to the most recent recommendations by the CDC and the States of Emergency in effect and called by the United States President, The Governor of the State of Tennessee, and the Mayor of Memphis, The Blues Foundation is making the following changes to their operations:

Beginning immediately, and until further notice, The Blues Hall of Fame Museum will be closed to the public. The Blues Foundation will immediately notify the public as soon as City, State and Federal Agencies give direction that they can re-open for visitors and tour groups.

Both the 2020 Blues Music Awards Show and Blues Hall of Fame Inductions Ceremony are canceled as The Blues Foundation continues to follow City, State and Federal agencies’ recommendations for public gatherings. In lieu of live events, The Blues Foundation is beginning work to create virtual events that will celebrate BMA nominees and winners and 2020 Blues Hall of Fame Inductees; please watch for updates on dates and times to tune in for these important blues events.

In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, in which so many blues musicians are finding tours and events canceled into the foreseeable future, The Blues Foundation will be creating a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund for Blues Musicians. They are asking those who have purchased 2020 BMA tickets and/or Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tickets to convert those purchases to donations to be applied directly to this Emergency Relief Fund. Ticket purchasers will also be offered the option for a refund of their ticket purchases or to apply those purchases to next year’s events. However, the Blues Foundation hopes the blues community at large will come together to support touring blues musicians by making the choice of donating to this Emergency Relief Fund. Systems are open now to accept donations and donors can easily donate to this fund.

Event ticket holders will soon receive a form to notify The Blues Foundation of how to process their ticket purchases. The Blues Foundation will also share detailed information on when applications for the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund will be available and how to apply as soon as they have the minimum funds needed to begin offering support to applicants.

The Blues Foundation staff will continue to work remotely on behalf of the blues, and will continue to accept phone calls and respond to emails throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Please be on the lookout for further updates or visit about The Blues Foundation’s activities.

