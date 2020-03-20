The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Evans will Cover That

Category: Art/Music Hits: 6

Sara Evans will release "Cover That" on May 13 on her Born to Fly Records. The 13-song release is a covers album spanning six decades with Evans putting her stamp on country and pop music, songs that have inspired her life and career. "Copy That" is Evans' first solo studio album since 2017's "Words." The project, featuring collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show and Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet, is co-produced by Sara and Jarrad K (Ruston Kelly, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls)....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11016

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version