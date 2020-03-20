Evans will Cover That

Articles

Friday, 20 March 2020

Sara Evans will release "Cover That" on May 13 on her Born to Fly Records. The 13-song release is a covers album spanning six decades with Evans putting her stamp on country and pop music, songs that have inspired her life and career. "Copy That" is Evans' first solo studio album since 2017's "Words." The project, featuring collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show and Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet, is co-produced by Sara and Jarrad K (Ruston Kelly, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls)....

