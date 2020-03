Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 13:54 Hits: 1

Italy's emergency measures to contain the coronavirus have paralyzed public life in Rome. The quarantine will last until at least April 3. Simone Pasquale Alliva reports on the atmosphere in the Italian capital.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rome-under-quarantine-a-diary-in-times-of-coronavirus/a-52835110?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf