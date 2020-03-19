Artists offer livestream shows

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in country shows being canceled, but artists are taking to the internet to play, including Willie Nelson and Garth Brooks. Last night, Jake Owen went live from his garage for about 40 minutes, while Keith Urban also did his own gig with his wife, Nicole Kidman, part of the festivities. Earlier today, Abby Anderson, Tenille Townes and Eric Paslay did a three-way show. Upcoming streams include:...

