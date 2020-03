Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 23:48 Hits: 4

A few years ago we posted a track by Melbourne singer-songwriter Eddie Nuardo that really caught our ear with its lilting country sound. Now he’s back under the name Sunset Stranger, with this great track, ’60 Mile Yonder’, from his forthcoming new album. Over a soft freight train shuffle, the guitars and fiddle lead the …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/03/18/new-music-premiere-sunset-stranger-60-mile-yonder/