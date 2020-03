Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 09:44 Hits: 1

As debuts go, War to the Palaces is very impressive indeed. Recorded, mixed, produced and mastered by Ragged Trousers' own David Hirst, it’s also a pretty accurate representation of what they offer live. So let’s have more please, lads – and soon!

The post Ragged Trousers: War To The Palaces appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/ragged-trousers-war-to-the-palaces/