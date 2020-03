Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 19:07 Hits: 2

The multi-day music event based in Manchester, Tenn., has bumped its scheduled dates back from June until September. It's one of a number of major events to change their plans due to the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/Coronavirus+Live+Updates/2020/03/18/817889511/bonnaroo-postpones-festival-until-september?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music