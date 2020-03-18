The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus: Buck Curran Adele H – A Postcard from Bergamo, Italy

We hear from two musicians - Buck Curran and Adele from Bergamo, Italy, a city in lockdown and one of the worst-hit cities by the coronavirus. Besides the threat of the virus they also now face the challenge of trying to make a living and supporting a growing family.

The post Coronavirus: Buck Curran & Adele H – A Postcard from Bergamo, Italy appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

