Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 15:06 Hits: 3

The Eurovision Song Contest has joined the growing list of events that have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's how fans of the megashow reacted.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eurovision-song-contest-canceled-fans-react/a-52825852?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf