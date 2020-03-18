New Tony Holiday Single “It’s Gonna Take Some Time”

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Memphis based Tony Holiday came to international attention with his 2019 VizzTone release, the star-studded Porch Sessions, in which he established himself as a top-notch harmonica player and producer of modern field recordings. With Soul Service, Holiday also proves to be a powerful, soulful singer, and a songwriter of smart, moving roots music songs that expand his palette beyond blues to show his diverse influences.

Produced by Grammy nominee Ori Naftaly (Southern Avenue, Stax Records) at Zebra Ranch, the Dickinson family studio in Independence, Mississippi, the album features Holiday on lead vocals and harmonica, Landon Stone on guitar, Max Kaplan on bass and background vocals, Danny Banks (John Nemeth band) on drums, and special guests producer Naftaly on guitar and Grammy nominee Victor Wainwright on keys.

Holiday’s “It’s Gonna Take Some Time” is a deliciously slow original R&B ballad featuring Holiday’s tasty, soulful harmonica, producer Naftaly’s tremolo guitar leads and Wainwright’s Fender Rhodes piano. The verses are followed by vocal harmonies on a hooky, memorable chorus and a sweet harmonica solo.

The original album street date April 24 is being bumped up to July 10.

