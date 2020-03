Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 09:01 Hits: 1

An Australian singer-songwriter with a gift for deadpan observation and deftly deployed guitar licks, Carla Geneve sneaks up on you.

(Image credit: Annie Harvey)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/17/811681257/the-austin-100-carla-geneve?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music