ZZ Top Reschedules Vegas Residency

Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

ZZ Top has announced that their March 20 – 28 residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Las Vegas has been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution.

A statement from the band reads, “We will make a return engagement at The Venetian with specific dates to be announced soon. Thank you for understanding and look forward to seeing you all in Vegas soon!”

