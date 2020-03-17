The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ZZ Top Reschedules Vegas Residency

ZZ Top has announced that their March 20 – 28 residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Las Vegas has been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution.

A statement from the band reads, “We will make a return engagement at The Venetian with specific dates to be announced soon. Thank you for understanding and look forward to seeing you all in Vegas soon!”

Upcoming tour dates for the band can be found here:

ZZ Top Tour

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/zz-top-reschedules-vegas-residency/

