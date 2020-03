Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 19:02 Hits: 3

When Bad Bunny released YHLQMDLG, he coined a new term: "bichiyal." It fuses two Puerto Rican slang words—"bicha" and "yal"—and illustrates reggaeton's complicated relationship with class and women.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2020/03/17/816479053/the-classist-history-behind-bad-bunnys-bichiyal?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music