Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 09:02 Hits: 5

For "One-Hit Wonders/Second-Best Songs," Jim Novak of Minneapolis record store Electric Fetus recommends "Yin and Yang (The Flowerpot Man)" by Love and Rockets, mostly known for 1989's "So Alive."

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/18/817164202/love-and-rockets-psychedelic-train-ride-laid-the-foundation-for-alt-rock?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music