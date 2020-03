Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

Add Hot Country Knights to the list of artists will not tour due to coronavirus. "Tour's postponed. Thanks a lot Doug," the group posted on Facebook. The group was slated to hit the road starting April 7 in San Diego, with stops at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theater, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Boston's House of Blues and Talladega Superspeedway....

