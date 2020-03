Articles

Atlanta, GA’s Nikki & the Phantom Callers have a new album coming out on April 3rd called Everybody’s Going to Hell (But You and Me) and ‘Blue Moonlight’ is one of the early singles from it. The song has a wonderful swing to it – a countrified indie, garage-rock sound with its melodic back-and-forth, distorted guitar …

