Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

On Prophecy Playground's debut 'Comfort Zone' - elements of English bucolic poke through, swirl around with the sprites of the guitars, the subtle lush backdrops of strings, and with the lyrics that may mean something or may mean nothing.

