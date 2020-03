Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

Singer-songwriter Andrea Silva is enormously adept at dreamy, languid balladry. Even when crisp, gorgeous guitars dominate the mix, it's hard not to hang on her every word.

(Image credit: Felipe Nogueira/Courtesy of the artist)

