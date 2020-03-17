Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 15:33 Hits: 4

Featuring Skipper's Alley, Breabach, The Bonny Men, The Spook of the Thirteenth Lock, The Deadlians, Trembling Bells, Declan O'Rourke, Ensemble Ériu, Lisa O'Neill, Joe Heaney, Ye Vagabonds, Brìghde Chaimbeul, Jiggy, Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton, Martyn Bennett, Shooglenifty and more.

The post Folk Show: Episode 71 (St. Patrick’s Day Special) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/folk-show-episode-71-st-patricks-day-special/