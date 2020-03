Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 09:27 Hits: 2

People are asked to stay at home and avoid social contacts to stop the spread of the unusual coronavirus. Meanwhile, musicians are getting creative.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/music-against-coronavirus-boredom/a-52797261?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf