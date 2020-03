Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 10:01 Hits: 2

Until the death of his wife, Christo and Jeanne-Claude were artists and artworks in one, famous for their veiling projects. For now, the major Christo exhibition at the Centre Pompidou has been canceled.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/christo-and-jeanne-claude-the-early-paris-years/a-52797064?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf