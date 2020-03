Articles

Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

The Country Music Association (CMA) is giving $100,000 for tornado relief through The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Emergency Response Fund, which supports affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address ongoing needs. "All of us at CMA hurt for our friends and neighbors and our hearts are with those who are suffering,"...

