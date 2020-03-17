The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Conversations on Cayamo: Emily Scott Robinson

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

By Ken Paulson Emily Scott Robinson didn’t have an enviable first appearance on Cayamo this year. As one of the winners of the music cruise’s Soundcheck competition for new and emerging artists, she was on stage in the Atrium just as hundreds of passengers were boarding. It’s tough to connect with a room full of talking, giddy people. She went…

Read more

The post Conversations on Cayamo: Emily Scott Robinson appeared first on Americana One.

image
Emily_Scott_Robinson_PC_.mp3
Duration: 1445 seconds
Size: 55.12 Mb

Read more http://sun209.com/conversations-on-cayamo-emily-scott-robinson/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version