Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 06:57 Hits: 4

There are few folk outfits working today as interesting and unpredictable as Canada's Aerialists. Their new offering 'Sienna' is a masterfully performed collection of intriguing, often haunting material.

The post Aerialists: Dear Sienna appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/aerialists-dear-sienna/