Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 18:20 Hits: 2

The fans of much-beloved Texas music songwriter Dalton Domino were disappointed to scroll through their social media feeds on Saturday (3-14) to see a missive from the Lubbock, TX native that seemed to imply he's done with music. Finito. Game over. "Thank you. From the bottom of my heart. Thank you," Dalton posted.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/did-dalton-domino-just-quit-music/