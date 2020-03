Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 13:10 Hits: 4

Harry Chapin told stories. In three to six minutes, this multitalented student of the human condition could paint bittersweet portraits so vivid that his characters became recognizable to us all. […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/03/reviews/albums/harry-chapin-some-more-stories-live-at-radio-bremen-1977