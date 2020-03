Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 12:56 Hits: 4

This week sees the release of Rachel Baiman's new solo song ‘Wrong Way Round', recorded with Philippe Bronchtein (Hip Hatchet), which was written in tribute to her late paternal grandmother. Listen here.

The post Premiere: Rachel Baiman – Wrong Way Round appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/premiere-rachel-baiman-wrong-way-round/