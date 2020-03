Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 11:33 Hits: 4

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-the-best-visualizations-to-understand-why-social-distancing-matters/a-52791891?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf