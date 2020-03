Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 21:14 Hits: 3

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with vocalist Eric Burton and guitarist Adrian Quesada from the Texas soul-rock band Black Pumas.

(Image credit: Shore Fire Media)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/15/815467835/music-black-pumas?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music