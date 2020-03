Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 15:55 Hits: 3

The Manchester-raised artist was an invariably complicated and controversial figure, said to exert an unhealthy level of control over their collaborators.

(Image credit: Neville Elder/Redferns)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/15/816088912/genesis-breyer-p-orridge-provocateur-and-industrial-co-creator-dead-at-70?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music