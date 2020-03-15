The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MerleFest 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

MerleFest 2020 is being canceled, a victim of coronavirus. The festival was cancelled because "in response to directives from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and growing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Wilkes County officials have cancelled all mass gatherings of more than 100 people in Wilkes County through the end of April. Therefore, MerleFest 2020 has been cancelled," a press release said....

