Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 06:50 Hits: 3

Promises is the name of (Nashville, TN) Thomas Bryan Eaton‘s new EP and ‘Keep Us Free’ in particular highlights his strengths as a singer-songwriter. This track hustles along with vim and verve, bursting with guitars, pedal steel, fiddle and piano as he sings vividly of optimism and moving forward. It looks like Eaton has been treading the …

