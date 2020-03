Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020

Well here we sit on the eve of the Ides of March, just a few days removed from live music Armageddon the likes we've never seen before in history, in a moment we're sure to remember keenly for generations to come. Fears of the spread of the Coronavirus have now reached every sector of music. But the Grand Ole Opry endures.

