Tampa Bay Blues Festival Rescheduled

Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020

Another major festival has been affected by concerns over COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The Tampa Bay Blues Festival, scheduled for April 3-5 has been rescheduled. The official statement from the organizers, released yesterday, reads:

After consultations with the Mayor’s office for the City of St Petersburg, we have learned that our festival scheduled for April 3, 4, 5, 2020 must be rescheduled for a later date. We did everything within our power to save the event, but the corona virus and health concerns in Florida have mandated this result.

All ticket and VIP buyers will be honored on our rescheduled date. We do believe the festival will return on April 9, 10, 11, 2021. For those desiring a refund, arrangements will be made to return monies paid to us through Etix or otherwise. Details will be provided here , as soon as we have more information.

We are very saddened by this development, but these circumstances are beyond our control. Our City manages the use of Vinoy Park, and has removed the venue as an option for us. We are so very grateful for our tremendously loyal fans and sponsors who support us every year. Your well-being is paramount in our thinking and we hope you’ll join us again at the next Tampa Bay Blues Festival. Please stay safe and know that we truly care about each of you. Best wishes! This year’s event was to feature headliners, JJ Grey & MOFRO, Aaron Neville, and Larkin Poe. No information has yet been released as to who will be performing on the festivals rescheduled dates.

*Feature image © MJ Stringer

