Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 12:06 Hits: 5

Ballaké Sissoko made headlines last month after his instrument was irreparably damaged in airline transit. The music that his band, 3MA, makes has a larger impact beyond just a tiff with the TSA.

(Image credit: Cyrille Choupas /Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/14/812840818/3-musicians-51-strings-3ma-on-redefining-african-musical-traditions?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music