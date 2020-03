Articles

After 11 years of singles, features and promises, the rapper and producer has released his debut album, featuring Jay Z, Travis Scott, James Blake and Khruangbin.

(Image credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/13/815366672/jay-electronicas-debut-album-a-written-testimony-arrives-after-an-11-year-wait?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music