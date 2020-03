Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 10:44 Hits: 0

Johanna Warren reveals her most metamorphic musical move to date with Chaotic Good - “It’s my phoenix moment. Everything I’ve done before was just building the funeral pyre.” Listen to new single Part Of It. Don't miss her UK dates in May.

The post A glorious metamorphosis: Johanna Warren’s “Chaotic Good” appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/a-glorious-metamorphosis-johanna-warrens-chaotic-good/