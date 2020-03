Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 16:54 Hits: 7

When this writer first heard of King Solomon Hicks, he was described as “sings like Sam Cooke and plays guitar like B.B. King.” Yikes, those were lofty accolades for the […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/03/reviews/albums/king-solomon-hicks