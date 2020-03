Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 16:57 Hits: 4

Embedded in the game Minecraft, the Uncensored Library is a virtual institution for press freedom. And, by releasing it on the World Day Against Cyber Censorship, Reporters Without Borders is sending a defiant signal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/reporter-without-borders-builds-uncensored-minecraft-library/a-52745435?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf