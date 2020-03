Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 March 2020

Hygiene is currently a serious civil duty, but bathing is a cultural institution steeped in tradition. An exhibition in Baden-Baden peeks into the bathhouses of history, revealing insights into power and politics.

