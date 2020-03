Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 13:22 Hits: 5

One of Germany's leading contemporary artists, Uecker knows the world. The world knows him too: His idiom as a painter and object artist is universal. And his tool? A hammer.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g%C3%BCnther-uecker-creator-of-nail-art-at-90/a-52756933?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf