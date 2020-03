Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 09:45 Hits: 5

The list of country artists postponing upcoming tour dates due to coronavirus grew as the day wore on. Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire and Jason Aldean joined Kenny Chesney and Dan + Shay, who also delayed their tours. Shelton will postpone the final two weekends of his Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour, beginning tonight in Omaha. Previously...

