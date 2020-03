Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020

The big concert set to officially open the brand new Globe Life Park stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, March 14th has been postponed due to Coronaviurs concerns, as well as the show in Austin. Cody Jinks flew into New York, only to find his shows in the area postponed.

