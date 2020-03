Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 18:15 Hits: 5

Margo Price will release her latest record called That's How Rumors Get Started on May 8th after moving on from Jack White's Third Man Records to Loma Vista, an imprint of Concord Records. Margo released her first taste of new music in mid January with the song "Stone Me." Now we get the first proper single.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/song-review-margo-prices-twinkle-twinkle/