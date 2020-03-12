The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Virus causes Chesney tour postponements

Kenny Chesney is postponing the April and May Chillaxifcation tour dates, due to coronavirus, he said today. "You can't take risks without really understanding the consequences," Chesney said. "In times of uncertainty, I won't take chances with those I love. I can't imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing."...

