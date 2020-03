Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 09:03 Hits: 4

With Companion Rises, Chasny has done something even more intriguing than usual: by pushing the experimental envelope further than before he has somehow emerged with a collection of songs that are amongst the most immediately rewarding of his twenty-plus year career.

The post Six Organs of Admittance – Companion Rises appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/six-organs-of-admittance-companion-rises/