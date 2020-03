Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 15:42 Hits: 2

When Dierks Bentley announced that his next album cycle would surround his screw off side project with his road band called Hot Country Knights and that they'd actually signed to UMG Nashville, we really didn't know what to expect. We knew he was getting silly, but we had no idea he'd be getting funny too.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/dierks-bentleys-hot-country-knights-revive-the-humor-in-country/