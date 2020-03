Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020

“It’s a cautionary tale about love lost, drunk dialing your ex and driving while on Xanax.” Joe Wortell (Chicago) has a new track out and it’s a pure country tune steeped in Haggard and early Sturgill. Rough and ready yet musically polished, especially the great pedal steel playing by Jeff Lyman. Hell of a chorus hook …

