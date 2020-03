Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 18:30 Hits: 5

A new original studio album is on the way from Travis Tritt, finally. Announced Wednesday morning (3/11), the 90's country legend who's sold more than 30 million records worldwide has signed with the Los Angeles-based record label Big Loud Noise, and will be releasing a Dave Cobb produced record in 2020.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/travis-tritt-readies-dave-cobb-produced-comeback-album/